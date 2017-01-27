CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Schwartz: With Drama Subsiding, Red Bulls, Cosmos Focus On Preseason

Defending MLS Regular Season Champs, Reigning NASL Kingpins Can Finally Focus Entirely On The Pitch January 27, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: New York Cosmos, New York Red Bulls, Peter Schwartz

By Peter Schwartz
» More Columns

With Major League Soccer’s preseason underway and the North American Soccer League staying alive, two of our area’s top clubs have been busy getting ready the 2017 campaign.

The Red Bulls and Cosmos have had busy offseasons for a number of different reasons, but the focus for both is now firmly on soccer and competing for their respective league’s championship.

The Red Bulls went through some drama at the MLS SuperDraft in Los Angeles when a report surfaced saying head coach Jesse Marsch was leaving to become the new head coach of Red Bull Salzburg, and that assistant Chris Armas was going to take over. But a day later, Marsch arrived in Los Angeles and things got back to business as usual.

New York is now in the process of putting together its preseason roster. It has been a busy week in that regard, including the re-signing of center back Damien Perrinelle. The native of Suresnes, France missed the first half of last season because of an injury sustained during the 2015 playoffs.

“We are pleased to bring Damien back for 2017,” Marsch said. “Damien has been an important part of our back line for the last two years, and we think he can continue to play a big role for us this season.”

MORESchwartz: Red Bulls May Have Heir Apparent To McCarty In Davis

The Red Bulls are not only making moves to shape their 2017 roster, but they also have their eyes on sustained success going forward.

The two-time defending Eastern Conference regular season champions signed a pair of homegrown players in academy product and Georgetown University midfielder Arun Basuljevic, a native of Mahopac, New York, and University of Michigan goalkeeper Evan Louro, also a product of the Red Bulls’ academy and a native of South River, New Jersey.

In addition, two players from defending USL champion New York Red Bulls II signed MLS contracts — goalkeeper Raphael Diaz, who is a native of Rockaway, New Jersey, and midfielder Dan Metzger, who hails from Holmdel, New Jersey.

While the Red Bulls have had to meander their way through some issues, the area club that featured the most offseason drama has been the Cosmos.

New York Cosmos

Cosmos head coach Giovanni Savarese, left, new owner Rocco Commisso, center, and COO Erik Stover (Photo: New York Cosmos)

After winning back-to-back NASL titles and three championships in four years since their re-boot in 2013, the Cosmos entered the offseason in financial peril. Players, coaches, and staff were missing paychecks and the team was on the verge of ceasing operations. Most of the staff was let go and the players were released as the club appeared to be headed for extinction for the second time.

During the period of turmoil, several players signed with new teams, including midfielder Danny Szetela, who joined the expansion San Francisco Deltas.

But the Cosmos found a savior in Mediacom Communications Corporation chairman and CEO Rocco Commisso, who bought the team and made good on the back pay due the staff and the players. Once the team changed hands, head coach and sporting director Giovanni Savarese began re-signing players that were released, including defender and team captain Carlos Mendes, midfielder Andres Flores, and defender Ryan Richter, who scored the shootout goal that lifted the Cosmos to victory over Indy in the NASL championship final back in November.

Meanwhile Szetela, a Clifton, New Jersey native, was getting ready to leave for San Francisco, but his heart was clearly with the Cosmos. So he asked Deltas head coach Marc Dos Santos if there was a way to get him back to New York. On Thursday, the Cosmos announced his return after reportedly compensating the Deltas with what bigapplesoccer.com called “an undisclosed transfer fee.”

“I’m very pleased that we were able to bring Danny back to the team. He is an experienced player and has contributed a lot to this team over the last few years,” Savarese said. “I’d also like to thank the San Francisco Deltas for helping to make this transition seamless.”

At the end of the day, Szetela gets to stay with his hometown team, a club he helped raise three Soccer Bowl trophies.

“The Cosmos have been a big part of my life for a long time,” Szetela said. “I have many special memories here, including three title wins. I’m looking forward to another run for the championship and being around my family and friends who have been a huge support in my career.”

Don’t forget to follow Pete on Twitter at @pschwartzcbsfan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia