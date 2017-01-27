CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Schmeelk: Getting Good Value For Carmelo Anthony Will Be Very Hard

Knicks Won't Have Upper Hand In Trade Talks Due To Star's High Salary, Limited Wish List Of Destinations January 27, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, John Schmeelk, New York Knicks

By John Schmeelk
» More Columns

As the Knicks shop their “superstar” around the NBA, they are no doubt learning a hard truth: They won’t get what they think they deserve.

A bad trade of Carmelo Anthony could set the franchise back even farther than it is today. When you sit down and think about it, the reasons why aren’t hard to discern.

1. Anthony’s potential trade destinations are limited. There are only a few teams Anthony is expected to be amenable to be traded to: the Cavaliers, Clippers, maybe the Lakers, Celtics or Bulls. Anthony either wants to play in a big city, play with one of his friends, play for a championship contender or all three. Odds are that, even though a team like the Raptors are a legit challenger in the Eastern Conference, Anthony wouldn’t want to go there.

Knowing that Anthony has a very limited list of suitors due to his no-trade clause, these teams will be very hesitant to make a great offer until they have to (if they ever do). This thing is going to drag on until the Feb. 23 trade deadline, unless Knicks president Phil Jackson settles for pennies on the dollar.

The one thing Jackson was wise to do is not ask Anthony to waive his clause until he has a deal in place. The Knicks cannot appear desperate to make a trade, otherwise whatever small amount of leverage they have will completely disappear.

2. The fact that Anthony’s potential destinations are so limited makes moving his salary that much more difficult. He has just over $50 million remaining on his contract this year and next, with a nearly $28 million player option in 2018. (Don’t forget his 15 percent trade kicker.) The Knicks are going to have to get back salary in the neighborhood of the $25 million Anthony was owed this season in any trade.

With the likely landing spots for Anthony being mostly playoff or championship contenders, a team would have to send back big parts of its normal rotation in order to make a deal work. It’s a huge risk for an already very good team to upset its chemistry by adding a piece like Anthony.

MORE: Schmeelk: What Would Anthony-For-Love Trade Accomplish For Knicks?

The Cavaliers already won a championship with Kevin Love, so why move him for Anthony? The Clippers have made noise in the playoffs with their big three, so why move one for Anthony? They are all fair questions those teams have to ask themselves.

3. Anthony is older, and his best years are behind him. Anthony was never known for his defense, and it has gotten even worse. That can improve with a move to power forward, but the problem remains. How much do these teams worry about him being able to continue to play through myriad injuries and declining physical skills? He has lost foot speed, and is more dependent on his jump shot than ever before. He is no longer a top-10 NBA player, and the league knows it.

All these points underscore the mistake Jackson made by re-signing Anthony a few years ago, and granting him a no-trade clause. He painted the Knicks into a corner that will be hard to escape. Anthony would have been far easier to move last summer when teams had money under the cap they could have absorbed him into. This is far harder to do during the season.

Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks

The Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony shoots the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 14, 2016, at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Clippers’ Blake Griffin can’t come to New York because he and Derrick Rose cannot be on the same team due to NBA salary cap rules. Los Angeles also is not moving Chris Paul or DeAndre Jordan, which leaves a bunch of older role players. The Clippers cannot trade a first-round pick until 2021. The Cavaliers already turned down an offer for Kevin Love, and they can’t trade a first-round pick until 2020. The Celtics won’t trade their pick from the Nets since it will be in the top 10, and they have no stars to send back for Anthony.

So what will the Knicks be looking at? Without Love, the Cavs are a no-go unless the Knicks want to revisit Iman Shumpert, J.R. Smith or Channing Frye. The Clippers could send some combination of Jamal Crawford or J.J. Redick and a first-round pick a half-decade from now. The Celtics could send, at best, Avery Bradley and/or Marcus Smart and a protected first-round pick. Those are role players and lower value draft picks for a guy the Knicks married their franchise to. Owner James Dolan would lose his mind.

LISTEN: Ira Winderman Breaks Down Carmelo Anthony Trade Possibilities

Apart from getting a star of equal value in return (unlikely), the Knicks should be looking for younger players under decent contracts and a future draft pick that could turn into something else good. Here’s the problem: Spare the Celtics, all the teams the Knicks are talking to don’t have those assets to trade.

In 2000, the Knicks set themselves down the road to ruin by trading Patrick Ewing for a bunch of overpaid, veteran role players who had longer contracts, preventing a rebuild. The Knicks need to not only avoid doing that again, but also get some kind of future asset in return for Anthony. This trade could just as easily short-circuit a rebuild as speed it up.

This would have been far easier to do three years ago when the Knicks could have signed and traded Anthony when he was a free agent and still in his prime. Shockingly, New York did not take the future into consideration and signed Anthony anyway. Since then, this current situation has been inevitable, and now the organization will pay for it as it struggles to find a landing spot for its star. It won’t be easy.

The Knicks would be far better off waiting until the summer when teams have some cap space to use on Anthony. The organization might also consider moving on from Jackson at that point and letting the incoming general manager take the team in the direction he wants. It’s hard to argue the Knicks wouldn’t get more in return if they waited.

But then again, the Knicks have never been a team known for its patience.

For all things Knicks and the world of sports, please follow John on Twitter at @Schmeelk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia