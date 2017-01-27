NYPD: Teen Sought In Violent Bronx Robbery

January 27, 2017 11:33 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a teen suspect who they said violently robbed a 79-year-old man in the Bronx.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. last Thursday at an apartment building near Bainbridge Avenue and Dekalb Avenue.

Police said the suspect, who is between the ages of 16 and 18, walked up behind the man in the lobby of the building, put him a headlock and threw him to the ground.

The teen then punched the man in the face and body and then took off with the man’s wallet and cellphone, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia