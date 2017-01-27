NYPD: Teen Sought In Violent Bronx Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a teen suspect who they said violently robbed a 79-year-old man in the Bronx.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. last Thursday at an apartment building near Bainbridge Avenue and Dekalb Avenue.

Police said the suspect, who is between the ages of 16 and 18, walked up behind the man in the lobby of the building, put him a headlock and threw him to the ground.

The teen then punched the man in the face and body and then took off with the man’s wallet and cellphone, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

