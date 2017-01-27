Trump Expected To Halt Refugee Flow Into US

January 27, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Refugees

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive action Friday temporarily halting the flow of refugees into the U.S. and stopping all entries from some majority-Muslim nations.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump will sign the order during a visit to the Pentagon. A draft order obtained by The Associated Press also shows Trump may indefinitely ban all refugees from Syria.

Spicer says Trump will also sign orders focused on military readiness and the national security council, though he did give details about those orders.

While at the Pentagon, Trump will meet with the joint chiefs of staff and attend a ceremonial swearing-in for Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The president is also meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday.

