1/28 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Brrr! It was a blustery Saturday for all with gusty, chilly conditions & clouds dominating. There were even a few flurries from time to time as well, but nothing sticking. Expect partly clear skies tonight with more cold breezes. Temps will bottom out in the 20s & 30s.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be the better half of the weekend with brighter skies and less wind. There will still be a slight breeze but it won’t be as noticeable as the past few days. Expect a high temp around 40 degrees.

Monday is shaping up to be an even colder day with the chance for a few snowflakes…best bet south & east of NYC. Overall it’ll be a cloudy & cold day with temps stuck in the 30s for most.

Stay tuned for the latest & stay warm!