1/28 CBS2’s Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Welcome to the weekend, everybody! It’s gonna be a cold start with temps in the 20s & 30s… but wind chills in the low teens & 20s! Bundle up if you’re out early. Expect more clouds than sun today along with those breezes continuing. Temps will top off around 41 degrees in the city.

Tomorrow will be another brisk day, but with a bit less wind and some more sunshine…once again temps will reach a high near 40 degrees.

Monday will be a colder and cloudier day with highs only in the mid 30s. We’re watching a storm system offshore that may send some snowflakes our way…but as of now it looks too far away to cause any major impacts. We’ll keep an eye on it to see if that changes.

Have a great day!