1/28 CBS2’s Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

January 28, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Welcome to the weekend, everybody! It’s gonna be a cold start with temps in the 20s & 30s… but wind chills in the low teens & 20s! Bundle up if you’re out early. Expect more clouds than sun today along with those breezes continuing. Temps will top off around 41 degrees in the city.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be another brisk day, but with a bit less wind and some more sunshine…once again temps will reach a high near 40 degrees.

(credit: CBS2)

(credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a colder and cloudier day with highs only in the mid 30s. We’re watching a storm system offshore that may send some snowflakes our way…but as of now it looks too far away to cause any major impacts. We’ll keep an eye on it to see if that changes.

Have a great day!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia