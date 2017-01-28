NYPD: Man Arrested In Bronx Subway Push

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of pushing another man onto the subway tracks in the Bronx earlier this week.

Alberto Pena, 34, was charged Friday with attempted murder and assault, police said.

On Wednesday, investigators said Pena approached another man who was waiting for the D train at the East 170th Street station and pushed him.

The victim fell onto the tracks and was struck in the leg by an incoming train. Police said the suspect then ran off, but he was seen on surveillance video nearby shortly after the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.