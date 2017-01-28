NYPD: Man Arrested In Bronx Subway Push

January 28, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man accused of pushing another man onto the subway tracks in the Bronx earlier this week.

Alberto Pena, 34, was charged Friday with attempted murder and assault, police said.

On Wednesday, investigators said Pena approached another man who was waiting for the D train at the East 170th Street station and pushed him.

The victim fell onto the tracks and was struck in the leg by an incoming train. Police said the suspect then ran off, but he was seen on surveillance video nearby shortly after the incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia