Suspect Accused Of Breaking Into Jersey City Firehouse Arrested

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man who they say broke into a Jersey City firehouse while firefighters were out saving a teen from a burning building.
Late Thursday night, investigators said the suspect stole computer equipment, credit cards and even firefighters’ badges from the station on Ocean Avenue.
It happened while Engine Company 22 and Ladder 4 was about 10 blocks away rescuing a 16-year-old boy who was trapped on the third floor.
Police say all of the stolen property was recovered.