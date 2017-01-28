Officials: Iraqi Refugee Detained At JFK Airport Following Trump Executive Order Released

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials say one of two Iraqi refugees who were detained at John F. Kennedy Airport following President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on refugees from several Muslim-majority countries has been released.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh was released Saturday afternoon, Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler said on Twitter.

Pleased to announce w/@NydiaVelazquez the release of Hameed Jhalid Darweesh from detention at JFK. pic.twitter.com/AeKDhIPp7k — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 28, 2017

One of the refugees, Hameed Khalid Darweesh, has been released pic.twitter.com/U1XHr4DaTt — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 28, 2017

According to a lawsuit filed by The American Civil Liberties Union Saturday, Darweesh and another man from Iraq, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, were detained after landing at JFK Airport Friday evening.

“They look at my passport and ask me to move to another room,” Darweesh told reporters following his release.

Darweesh had been granted a Special Immigrant Visa on Jan. 20 “as a result of his service to the United States as an interpreter, engineer and contractor,” the complaint said.

Alshawi was granted a Follow to Join Visa on Jan. 11 “to rejoin his wife and son, who were granted refugee status due to their family’s association with the United States military,” according to the complaint.

The complaint said that despite the men’s valid entry documents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection “blocked both Petitioners from exiting JFK Airport and detained Petitioners therein.”

“No magistrate has determined that there is sufficient justification for the continued detention of either Petitioner. Instead, CBP is holding Petitioners at JFK Airport solely pursuant to an executive order issued on January 27, 2017,” court papers said.

The complaint also said that both men were not being allowed to meet with their attorneys and when attorneys asked the CBP to speak with their clients, “CBP indicated that they were not the ones to talk to about seeing their client. When the attorneys asked ‘Who is the person to talk to?’ the CBP agents responded, ‘Mr. President. Call Mr. Trump,'” according to the complaint.

Nadler and Velazquez said on Twitter Saturday that they went to JFK Airport to demand their release.

At JFK now with @NydiaVelazquez to help refugees detained by Trump's shameful order. pic.twitter.com/jiN5bWBfnw — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) January 28, 2017

At #JFK with @RepJerryNadler demanding release of refugees detained under new Executive Order. pic.twitter.com/4hcEarfrjw — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) January 28, 2017

Nadler said Saturday there were others who were also being detained.

“There are still 11 other people,” he said. “People will stay here until they are released because they are being unlawfully detained under very unclear authority.”

Meanwhile, airlines overseas are turning away passengers following Trump’s order.

Qatar Airways is advising passengers bound for the United States from the seven newly banned majority Muslim countries that they need to have either a U.S. green card or diplomatic visa to travel.

A statement on the company’s website says: Nationals of the following countries: Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen — may travel to the U.S. only if they are in possession of a permanent resident card (Green card) or any of the below visas.”

It listed foreign government, United Nations, international organization and NATO visas.

Dutch airline KLM says it has had to turn away seven would-be passengers because they would no longer have been accepted into the United States under President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees.

Manel Vrijenhoek, at KLM’s press office, said the seven were due to fly with KLM from different airports around the world. Vrijenhoek said she had no specifics on their nationalities.

Earlier, airport officials in Cairo said seven U.S.-bound migrants, six from Iraq and one from Yemen, were prevented from boarding an EgyptAir flight to JFK airport.

