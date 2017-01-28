Police: 2 Men Sought In Queens Burglary Spree

January 28, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two suspects who they said are wanted in connection with a burglary spree in Queens.

The two have struck at least 20 times since Oct. 17 of last year, according to police. In each case, police said the two men enter either unlocked doors or force their way into locations and steal money, jewelry and electronics.

Police said there have been at least four break-ins so far this year. The most recent happened around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the area of 133rd Avenue and 122nd Place.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video from one of the burglarized locations in the area of 189th Street and 99th Avenue back on Dec. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia