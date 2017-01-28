Police: 2 Men Sought In Queens Burglary Spree

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two suspects who they said are wanted in connection with a burglary spree in Queens.

The two have struck at least 20 times since Oct. 17 of last year, according to police. In each case, police said the two men enter either unlocked doors or force their way into locations and steal money, jewelry and electronics.

Police said there have been at least four break-ins so far this year. The most recent happened around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the area of 133rd Avenue and 122nd Place.

The suspects were seen on surveillance video from one of the burglarized locations in the area of 189th Street and 99th Avenue back on Dec. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.