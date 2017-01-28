Trump, Putin To Speak Amid GOP Concerns On Sanctions

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump’s first conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office is sparking concern among European allies and fellow Republicans about the future of U.S. sanctions on Moscow.

Ahead of the call Saturday, Trump has been noncommittal about whether he was considering lifting the economic penalties. On Friday, he told reporters, “We’ll see what happens.”

The European Union also levied sanctions on Russia following its provocations in Ukraine. Trump met Friday with Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain, also an EU member. She voiced the view of many in Europe when she said the sanctions should continue.

Two Senate Republicans, John McCain and Rob Portman, are also warning the White House about easing any punishments on Moscow, vowing to turn the sanctions into law if necessary.

When asked on “CBS This Morning” who initiated plans for the phone call, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Friday that it “doesn’t matter.”

“We have to have leaders talking to each other,” she said. “We have to forge better relationships around the globe.”

She said the two leaders will likely talk about “issues where you can find common ground” and “where these two nations could maybe defeat radical Islamic terrorism.”

