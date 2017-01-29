1/29 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

January 29, 2017 8:00 AM
Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks…it’s another cold start across the area with many below the freezing mark…but wind chills are in the teens and 20s! We will see a bit more sunshine today with a little less wind, but it’ll still be brisk with a high around 40.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy and colder day with temps only in the mid 30s. There is a storm system offshore that will be far enough away so that we’re spared any major impacts, but there could be a few snow showers south & east of NYC. Tuesday into Wednesday will see a slightly better chance north & west as a couple of quick-moving disturbances pass by…but again, not anything major.

Stay tuned for the latest, and enjoy the rest of the weekend!

