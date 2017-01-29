Thousands Gather At Battery Park For Second Day Of Protests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Thousands gathered in protest in lower Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, for a second day of protests after demonstrators gathered at John F. Kennedy International Airport Saturday to speak out against President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending the nation’s refugee program and temporarily banning those coming from countries with terrorism concerns.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office tweeted video of the protest Sunday afternoon. The mayor also said he would also be attending the event.

We stand with the 5,000 (and growing!) New Yorkers in #BatteryPark. Please remember to protest safely. pic.twitter.com/yM6enknFOA — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 29, 2017

The big crowd gathered Sunday near the ferries that carry tourists to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the place where 12 million people entered the United States in the golden age of immigration.

Sen. Charles Schumer addressed the crowd, saying, “We are gonna win this fight everybody!”

People held signs with slogans including “America was built by refugees,” and “Muslim ban is un-American.”

The rally followed a night of big demonstrations at JFK Airport, where thousands of people spontaneously gathered to demand the release of detained travelers.

