Cuomo Sets Up Hotline For New Yorkers To Report Anyone Missing, Detained Amid Travel Ban

January 29, 2017 5:27 PM
Filed Under: Cuomo Refugee Hotline, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Travel Ban, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, President Donald Trump

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced the creation of a confidential toll-free hotline through which New Yorkers may report people who are missing or may be detained on flights coming into the state.

“As New Yorkers who live in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, we welcome new immigrants as a source of energy and celebrate them as a source of revitalization for our state,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We will ensure New York remains a beacon of hope and opportunity and will work to protect the rights of those seeking refuge in our state.”

The New York Department of State hotline can be reached at (888) 769-7243. It will obe running 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will offer translation services.

The launch of the hotline follows action Cuomo took on Saturday on refugees who were detained at New York airports. Cuomo ordered the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Department of State, and his Counsel’s office to look into legal options for all refugees held at New York airports and ensure that their rights were protected.

President Donald Trump signed an executive action Friday night, ordering imposes a 120-day suspension of the entire U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and a 90-day ban on all entry to the United States from countries with terrorism concerns.

The State Department said the three-month ban in the directive applies to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all Muslim majority nations.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued a temporary stay the after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people who were detained at airports across the as the ban took effect.

The detainment of hundreds of travelers sparked protests across the country Saturday night and into Sunday morning, including protests at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert Bruce Newell says:
    January 29, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    The liberal news media is saying that the travel ban is targeting Muslim. Remember in 2011 when the President Obama targeted those same 7 countries on immigration? Of course you don’t! It happened in 2011 and now that President Trump is using the same exact Executive Order to protect Americans at home he is accused by the media and the left wingers of Muslim Bashing. I am sorry if this offends people but this country is the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave and that’s the way we like it! If you want change, try protesting in another country and see where that gets you!

    Reply | Report comment |

