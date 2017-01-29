De Blasio: Trump’s Executive Order Is ‘Simply Un-American’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has denounced President Donald Trump’s executive action suspending the nation’s refugee program and temporarily banning those coming from countries with terrorism concerns.

“President Trump’s executive order is simply un-American,” de Blasio tweeted Sunday morning.

De Blasio went on to say that one of the reasons why New York City is so safe is because the New York City Police Department works closely with immigrant communities.

“If undocumented Americans feel like they can’t talk to the police about a crime they witnessed, that makes us less safe,” de Blasio said.

President Donald Trump signed an executive action Friday night. The order imposes a 120-day suspension of the entire U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and a 90-day ban on all entry to the United States from countries with terrorism concerns.

The State Department said the three-month ban in the directive applied to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all Muslim majority nations.

On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued a temporary stay the after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect.

It was unclear how quickly the order might affect people in detention.

The detainment of hundreds of travelers sparked protests across the country.