Furry Friend Finder: Byron And Ali

January 29, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Eat.See.Play, Furry Friend Finder, Humane Society of NY, New York City, Pets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Andrea Grymes and John Marshall introduce Byron and Ali, who are looking for forever homes.

More: Pet-Friendly Restaurants  Doggy Day Trips | NYC Pet Adoption Guide

You can get to know them better by watching the video above.

Every Sunday morning around 8:20 on CBS2 news, The Humane Society of New York features some of its many great pets up for adoption.

Here you can keep track of which furry friends are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia