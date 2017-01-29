Fatalities Confirmed In Shooting At Mosque In Quebec City

QUEBEC CITY (CBSNewYork/AP) — Quebec City police confirmed fatalities late Sunday in a shooting incident at a local mosque.
Two people have been arrested in connection to the incident, police said.
The CBC reported a series of ambulances were seen parked outside the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec in the Sainte-Foy neighborhood of Quebec City.
Further details were not immediately available.
