4 Families Displaced In Staten Island Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An extra-alarm fire broke out in a Staten Island apartment home Sunday evening and left four families displaced.
The FDNY was called at 6:54 p.m. to the three-story multi-unit building at 82 Van Buren St. in the New Brighton section of Staten Island.
The fire broke out on the second floor, the FDNY said. There were no injuries.
The American Red Cross Greater New York said it helped four families composed of six adults and nine children following the fire. The Red Cross provided food, water, blankets, funds for food and clothing and emergency housing.