1/30 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

January 30, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see breaks of sun into this afternoon as our morning system pulls away. And it will be a bit breezy out there, so it will feel rather brisk. Expect temps to climb into the mid 30’s or so with wind chills in the 20’s.

We could see a snow shower south and west through the early evening hours, but the rest of the area looks to stay quiet. Expect more clouds towards daybreak as our next system approaches.

Snow will fill in tomorrow, but mainly after the morning rush. And it will linger through much of the daylight hours before wrapping up late in the day and evening — possibly mixing with some rain then. Highs tomorrow will be about as cold if not colder.

As for Wednesday, outside of a little mixed precipitation north and west, it should be pretty dry. It will be a touch milder and blustery though with highs returning to the 40’s.

