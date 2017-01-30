Back Stories: Steinberg Child Abuse Case Brings Attention To Domestic Violence

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back January 30, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Today’s Back Story takes us to 1987 when police were called to the Greenwich Village apartment of Joel Steinberg and Hedda Nussbaum.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

The NYPD found the couple’s two illegally adopted children living in squalor. Six-year-old Lisa was beaten and had to be rushed to the hospital, where she died three days later. Steinberg was found guilty of her death, and because of the case, society began taking domestic abuse cases more seriously.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia