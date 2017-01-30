Back Stories: Steinberg Child Abuse Case Brings Attention To Domestic Violence

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Today’s Back Story takes us to 1987 when police were called to the Greenwich Village apartment of Joel Steinberg and Hedda Nussbaum.
Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.
The NYPD found the couple’s two illegally adopted children living in squalor. Six-year-old Lisa was beaten and had to be rushed to the hospital, where she died three days later. Steinberg was found guilty of her death, and because of the case, society began taking domestic abuse cases more seriously.