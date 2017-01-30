Report: Barclays Center Preparing To Boot Islanders

January 30, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Barclays Center, New York Islanders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The marriage between the New York Islanders and Barclays Center could soon be coming to an end.

According to a report by Bloomberg on Monday, officials with the Brooklyn arena are preparing to dump the NHL team after concluding the venue would be better off financially hosting Nets games and concerts.

The Islanders are currently third-worst in  NHL attendance, averaging 12,828 fans per game. That’s down from 13,626 last season — their first at Barclays — and down from 15,334 — their last year at Nassau Coliseum.

The team and the arena have a 25-year lease, but the Barclays Center could get out of the deal after the 2018-19 season. If the Islanders terminated the lease, they could leave after next season. The Islanders and Barclays have an unusual agreement in which the arena pays the team $53.5 million a year in exchange for business operations, which includes tickets and suite sales.

Neither Barclays Center nor a spokesman for Islanders owners Scott Malkin and Jonathan Ledecky would comment to Bloomberg.

The Isles moved into Barclays last season, but they struggled to attract new fans in Brooklyn while their existing supporters complained about obstructed-view seats and the loss of some traditions from the team’s decades on Long Island. Some players also have complained about the quality of the ice.

With a seating capacity of 15,700 for hockey, the Barclays Center is considered small by NHL standards.

Former majority owner Charles Wang moved the team after voters in 2011 rejected a referendum that would have used taxpayer money to build a new arena on Long Island.

Malkin and Ledecky purchased the franchise for $485 million in 2014 and took control July 1, 2016.

Reports that the Isles, too, are unhappy with the arrangement at the Barclays Center began to surface nearly a year ago — and just months after the franchise moved into its new facility.

The team has reportedly discussed building a new arena, either near Belmont Park in Elmont or near Citi Field in Queens.

Nassau Coliseum is undergoing a $260 million renovation, but its seating capacity is being cut to 13,000, making it too small for the NHL.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia