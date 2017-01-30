Boomer & Carton MOTD & Podcast: Jan. 30, 2017

Boomer and Craig kicked off Super Bowl week by broadcasting live from Houston on Monday.
They got into all things Patriots and Falcons and interviewed Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, who broke down both teams in advance of Sunday’s Super Bowl LI.
In the process of enjoying all the football goodness, the guys didn’t forget about the New York sports locals, namely the Knicks, who suffered an agonizing four-overtime loss on Sunday.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »