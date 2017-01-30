2 Face Charges After Allegedly Taping Over License Plate To Evade Tolls

January 30, 2017 11:46 AM
george washington bridge, toll evaders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Port Authority Police nabbed two men after they say they spotted them covering up a license plate in a bid to avoid paying a toll at the George Washington Bridge.

Officers noticed a 2012 Audi after it stopped at the entrance to the roadway to the bridge at around 9 p.m. Saturday night, Port Authority Police said.

A man got out of the car, walked around to the back, and taped a piece of paper over the rear license plate, according to Port Authority Police.

The car then drove through the toll without stopping.

Officers then pulled the car over. The driver and passenger were arrested.

Jose Hernandez and Bryaan Rivas Rosario, both 22-years-old and from the Bronx, face a variety of charges. Hernandez is charged with theft of services, toll evasion, driving without a front license plate, and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

Rosario is charged with tampering with public records and hindering apprehension. Police say he gave a false name when questioned and had an outstanding warrant.

 

