LISTEN: Ex-Bill James Lofton Discusses Super Bowl Pain, More With Mike Francesa

HOUSTON (WFAN) — James Lofton knows a thing or two about Super Bowls.
On Radio Row in Houston, the site of Super Bowl LI, the Hall of Fame wide receiver told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Monday some stories from his career, including what it was like to go to three consecutive Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s.
Lofton also discussed Sunday’s big game, the rule changes that have benefited passing attacks since his playing days and more.
