Islanders Give Goalie Greiss 3-Year Contract Extension

Thomas Greiss won't be testing free agency.

The veteran goaltender agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with the Islanders on Monday night, the team announced.

The dollar amount of the deal was not immediately reported.

Greiss, who would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1, has been a godsend for the Islanders over the last two seasons, displaying the type of consistency between the pipes this franchise has sorely needed for some time. Initially signed to a two-year, $3 million deal prior to the 2015-16 season to be the backup, Greiss was thrust into the starting role late last season after starter Jaroslav Halak suffered a groin injury.

Greiss went on to guide the Isles to their second straight 100-point season and then their first playoff series win since 1993.

Halak, who was tremendous for Team Europe during the World Cup of Hockey back in September, entered the season as the Isles’ starter, but eventually fell out of favor due to inconsistency. He was placed on waivers on Dec. 30 and later optioned to AHL Bridgeport.

Greiss has been one of the best goalies in the NHL since, posting a 1.99 goals-against average and .936 save percentage over his last 11 starts. More importantly, the Isles have used the 30-year-old German’s play as a catalyst to get back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference, as a 6-1-1 run has moved them within five points of the second wild card spot.

For the season, Greiss is 14-7-3 with a 2.25 GAA. His .928 save percentage is fifth-best in the league. Overall, Greiss has played for four NHL clubs during his eight-year career, going 73-48-18 with a 2.40 GAA and .919 save percentage

The Islanders resume play following the All-Star break on Tuesday night at home against the Washington Capitals.