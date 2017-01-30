NYPD Steps Up Security Following Deadly Mosque Shooting In Quebec

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NYPD has stepped up security at mosques citywide following a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that left six people dead and eight others hurt in what Canadian officials have called a “terrorist attack.”

Every mosque in the city is being monitored by the NYPD and counterterrorism officers have been placed at high profile mosques as investigators in Quebec try to learn more about the fatal attack, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

The shooting happened during an evening prayer service at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Center on Sunday. Quebec police say two gunmen sprayed bullets through the men’s section of the well-known mosque.

“We can confirm that we have six persons pronounced dead and eight persons is in hospital,” said Christine Coulombe, the Quebec Provincial Police spokeswoman.

She said some of the wounded were gravely injured and said the dead were approximately 35 to 70 years of age. Thirty-nine people were in the mosque at the time of the attack.

Police said one person was arrested at the scene and the other nearby in d’Orleans on a bridge after driving away.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau characterized the shooting as a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”

He said in a statement that it is “heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence” and he vowed that Canadian law enforcement “will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.”

This is not the first time the mosque has been the victim of bias. During Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims, a severed pig head was left on its doorstep along with a threatening note in 2016.

“We have to keep working together, striving towards a more open, inclusive, peaceful society,” said Quebec Premier Phillipe Couillard. “That’s the right response to this type of terrible event.”

Back in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio is also promising to keep Muslims across the city safe and uphold the ideals of inclusion and security for everyone.

“To my fellow New Yorkers who are Muslim: New York City will protect you. The NYPD will protect you. We will fight all hatred and bias,” he said on Twitter.

Also on Twitter, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “My heart breaks for the people of Quebec” adding that New York “stands shoulder to shoulder” with the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center and all Canadians.

In Quebec, thousands are expected to turn out for vigils later Monday.

