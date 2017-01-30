CBS2_header-logo
Security Cameras Could Provide Break In Months Long Queens Burglary Spree

January 30, 2017 7:37 PM
Filed Under: Hollis, Jennifer McLogan, Queens Village, Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park, St. Albans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a new lead Monday, in a Queens burglary spree.

A pair of crooks were caught on camera breaking into a Queens home. The video has linked them to nearly two dozen crimes.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, the camera was rolling as the men a invaded a Hollis, Queens home.

The M.O. matched an astonishing pattern of twenty similar crimes. The first crook determined that no one was home as his partner grabbed a tool to break down the door. Both men were dressed in hooded sweatshirts.

“They took the DVR,” Paul Deopersaud said.

The NYPD has been putting neighborhoods on alert. The dangerous duo — still on the prowl — has struck homes in Hollis, Queens Village, Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park, and St. Albans.

It’s happened twenty times in four months.

“I went back to my camera, because I have closed circuit cameras. I played back the camera, and I saw them,” Katryan Khialwan said.

The thieves have made off with jewels, pricey electronics, and cash,” Lillian Wallendorf said.

“Last week somebody undid the hook and I heard a noise. I came out, and when I came out they ran out the gate, it’s been happening here,” another homeowner said.

The pattern of burglaries came as a surprise to some homeowners.

“We have an alarm on my house, nothing I am scared of. I’ve been here long enough,” Sean Sharma said, “It seems like a safe community.”

Some would like to see more police patrols.

“More police activity — going around, checking around, and individuals walking around,” Brandon Pass said.

So far the duo has targeted unoccupied homes, but police fear it is a matter of time before intruders discover victims inside. The NYPD wants the men caught before violence occurs.

Police have been asking residents in those neighborhoods to be observant and to call 911 if they spot suspicious activity.

 

