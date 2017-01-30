Subway Train Derails In Queens For Second Night In A Row

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A subway train derailed in Queens Sunday night for the second time in as many days.

The FDNY said a wheel came off a train at the Mets-Willets Point station around 9:34 p.m. Sunday.

Nobody was hurt, but there were delays in both directions on the No. 7 train as emergency track work continued at the station early Monday morning.

A No. 7 train car derailed at the same station on Saturday.

The emergency brake underneath the car was activated, causing the rail car to jump the tracks.