17 Years After Deadly Seton Hall Dorm Fire, Lawmakers Introduce Bill Aimed At Improving Campus Fire Safety

January 30, 2017 1:24 PM
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Seventeen years after the Seton Hall dormitory fire that killed three students, federal lawmakers have introduced a bill aimed at improving fire safety on college campuses.

The Campus Fire Safety Education Act is a $15 million competitive grant program designed to enhance awareness and come up with safety and response plans both on and off college campuses.

Candy Karol said the program is something that could have saved her son, Aaron Karol, who died in the fire in Boland Hall.

“Time spent learning about fire safety is a very small price to pay,” she said.

Known as the “Angel of Boland Hall,” Dana Christmas was a resident assistant on the third floor that faithful night seventeen years ago and she remembers knocking on doors and risking her own life to get fellow students to safety.

Suffering second and third degree burns over 60 percent of her body, she wears her scars unapologetically.

“Etched into our skin, but grateful to God that our pain and suffering was not in vain,” she said.

