Trump Blames Delta, Protests, And ‘Tears Of Senator Schumer’ For Airport Woes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says that “big problems” were created at airports by a Delta Airlines computer outage, “protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer.”

The president tweeted early Monday that only 109 out of 325,000 people “were detained and held for questioning” following his executive order to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

The 90-day ban, imposed on Friday, affects travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days, and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

Demonstrators also packed many of the country’s major airports over the weekend protesting the executive order.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted Friday that “Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty” over the ban.

Schumer also appeared alongside refugees and their families to denounce the ban at a press conference in New York City late Sunday morning.

“Donald Trump seems to want us to believe that immigrants are terrorists and criminals but look at these families, they are the promise of America,” Schumer said, praising Republican lawmakers that spoke out against the ban, and urging for bipartisan support to reach a resolution.

A Delta systems outage Sunday night led to departure delays and cancellations of at least 150 Delta flights. Systems are back to normal, but about 110 flights scheduled for Monday have been canceled with additional cancellations possible.

In another tweet Monday, Trump said: “There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world!”

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Over the weekend, Trump defended the order and said he will find other ways to help those suffering from Syria’s bloody civil war. The president insisted it’s “not a Muslim ban” and blamed the media for that suggestion. He said the U.S. will resume issuing visas to all countries impacted after a review of security policies.

