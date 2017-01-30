Trump To Announce His Supreme Court Choice Tuesday

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says he has made a decision on who he will nominate for the Supreme Court to fill the seat of late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The president said on Twitter Monday morning that his decision “will be announced live” at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Back in May, Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees. The court has been working with eight justices since Scalia’s death last year.

President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)