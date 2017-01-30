Trump To Announce His Supreme Court Choice Tuesday

January 30, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Supeme Court

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says he has made a decision on who he will nominate for the Supreme Court to fill the seat of late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The president said on Twitter Monday morning that his decision “will be announced live” at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Back in May, Trump released a list of potential Supreme Court nominees. The court has been working with eight justices since Scalia’s death last year.

President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

