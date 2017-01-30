Taxi Flips Over On Lexington Avenue Near 72nd Street

January 30, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: Lexington Avenue, Taxi Accident, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person suffered a minor injury Monday afternoon when a taxi flipped over on the Upper East Side.

The accident happened on Lexington Avenue near 72nd Street around 5 p.m. Monday. A photo from the NYPD 19th Precinct showed the cab turned on its side in the middle of the street.

Fire crews later turned the cab upright.

One person suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention, officials said.

Following the accident, Lexington Avenue was closed between 70th and 72nd streets, and 71st Street was closed between Third and Lexington avenues.

