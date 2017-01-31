1/31 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see some snow this afternoon with the heaviest off to our north. Snowfall around the city will be anywhere from a trace to an inch with higher amounts in the Hudson Valley. Highs today will be in the mid 30’s or so.

Expect some leftover snow north and east this evening with some mixing possible across Long Island before things wrap up. It will be chilly, but not quite as cold as last night with lows in the mid and low 30’s.

Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow with perhaps a rain or snow shower to the north and west. And it will be blustery, too, with winds out of the south and west. This will help send our temps in the 40’s — enjoy it!

As for Groundhog Day, a colder air mass will begin to work its way in, so the early call: six more weeks of winter!