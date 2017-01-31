1/31 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning Everyone,
An Alberta Clipper is headed our way today. It’s currently knocking on the door of Eastern PA, and eyeing our western ‘burbs. Snowfall totals will not be great, but it will definitely be annoying as you head to a lunch break at work.
The evening commute will be more problematic than the morning. All in all the system will wrap up before 10 p.m. See the attached maps for specific totals relative to your location. Expect temps in the 30s.
G