NYC’s Best Low-Carb Dishes To Satisfy Any Healthy Diet

By Deirdre Haggerty

According to Statistic Brain, the number one New Year’s resolution is to lose weight, especially after the indulgence of the holidays. However, losing weight is also the first of the resolutions that are broken. There is hope. Nutrition and weight loss experts agree: forget dieting. Instead, opt for healthy lifestyle changes. The best low-carb dishes in New York could be found at the following local eateries, making eating healthy an easy option for 2017.

Chickpea & Olive

Whole Foods Market

214 3rd St.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(347) 994-9442

www.chickpeaandolive.com

Located in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn, Chickpea & Olive is “100% plant-based comfort food.” They are locally and organically sourced, bringing only the best ingredients to its loyal patronage. Chickpea & Olive’s signature dish, the Phatty Beet Burger, has fans raving. Made with Homemade beets, beefsteak tomatoes and green leaf lettuce, this meatless burger brings patrons back for more. This Brooklyn favorite is available at Whole Foods Market in the prepared foods department seven days a week, under the Archway in Dumbo or at weekend Smorgasburg locations.

Freshark Juice Bar & Grill

1026 Second Ave.

New York, NY 10022

(646) 678-5013

www.freshark.com

In 2008 the Freshark owners began with Ripe Juice Bar & Grill, the model for the current eatery. The first location opened on Long Island and expanded to Manhattan in 2016. Freshark gives new meaning to the term takeout, offering healthy options throughout its entire menu. Every item on the menu is delicious, however patrons rave about the Sweet Potato Power Cakes and recommended Green Tonic cleansing juice. With options for children and adults Freshark easily eliminates guilty fast food. It also happens to be a favorite of this author.

Energy Fuel

Multiple Locations

www.energyfuelny.com

Patrons of all sites declare the Banana Nutter Smoothie and the low-carb Energy Plates a few of energy Fuel’s signature menu items. Order online or get the app when the urge for healthy eating strikes, or visit one of their several locations in Queens, Brooklyn and Long Island.

Igloo Café

22-26 31st St.

Astoria, NY 11105

(718) 726-7700

www.igloocafe.com

While not all menu items at the Igloo Café in Astoria are low-carb, reviewers are more than enthusiastic about the Veggie Quinoa Bowl. This family-style restaurant is more than just a diner, with events and specials throughout the year. It’s refreshing to know that low-carb options are available without limiting the rest of the dining party.

Hu Kitchen

Multiple Locations

www.hukitchen.com

“Get back to human” at Hu Kitchen, with two locations in Union Square and on the Upper East Side. Online ordering, chocolate and catering are just some of what this Paleo/vegan establishment offers. There is no guesswork as to what ingredients go into the meals at Hu Kitchen. Simply search the website for a list of what is included and what’s left off the plate.