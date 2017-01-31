EYE ON WEATHER: Snow On The Way | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Man Accused Of Attacking Newark Bishop During Mass Set To Appear In Court

January 31, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Bishop Manuel Cruz, Janelle Burrell, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of punching a beloved bishop in the face during Mass is set to appear in court Tuesday in Newark.

Charles Miller has been charged with assault in connection with the incident, which happened Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart during a special gathering in honor of baseball hall of famer Roberto Clemente.

Video shows Bishop Manuel Cruz leading prayers when a walks toward the altar and swings at the bishop, punching him in the mouth and knocking him to the ground before he’s tackled by police.

Police officers and others in the pews rushed to hold down the suspect as others turned to help Bishop Cruz, who was sprawled out on the floor.

Miller was then walked out of the cathedral in handcuffs.

The bishop is now recovering with 30 stitches in his mouth.

“I am in pain, I’m a little frightened inside,” he said. “I’m only a human being, but otherwise I am OK.”

The bishop says he suspects that Miller is mentally ill, but in the spirit of forgiveness, he offered Mass for Miller, praying for him by name.

“This man who came to the altar is my brother and I’ve been praying for him,” he said.

He hopes for this to be an opportunity of teaching about faith and forgiveness.

“I pray that this be a moment of grace for all of us and that we come to know that we are loved and that we don’t have to be afraid,” he said.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the alleged attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia