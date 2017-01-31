Man Accused Of Attacking Newark Bishop During Mass Set To Appear In Court

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of punching a beloved bishop in the face during Mass is set to appear in court Tuesday in Newark.

Charles Miller has been charged with assault in connection with the incident, which happened Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart during a special gathering in honor of baseball hall of famer Roberto Clemente.

Video shows Bishop Manuel Cruz leading prayers when a walks toward the altar and swings at the bishop, punching him in the mouth and knocking him to the ground before he’s tackled by police.

Police officers and others in the pews rushed to hold down the suspect as others turned to help Bishop Cruz, who was sprawled out on the floor.

Miller was then walked out of the cathedral in handcuffs.

The bishop is now recovering with 30 stitches in his mouth.

“I am in pain, I’m a little frightened inside,” he said. “I’m only a human being, but otherwise I am OK.”

The bishop says he suspects that Miller is mentally ill, but in the spirit of forgiveness, he offered Mass for Miller, praying for him by name.

“This man who came to the altar is my brother and I’ve been praying for him,” he said.

He hopes for this to be an opportunity of teaching about faith and forgiveness.

“I pray that this be a moment of grace for all of us and that we come to know that we are loved and that we don’t have to be afraid,” he said.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the alleged attack.