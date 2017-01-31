Boomer & Carton: Brady Has Bad News, LeBron Fires Back At Sir Charles

Jerry Recco joined Boomer and Craig on Tuesday morning to provide his latest informative update. He had a lot to get to.
The Patriots have arrived in Houston, where they are taking an all business approach to Super Bowl LI. Jerry also had some bad news for Jets fans, as Tom Brady said he doesn’t see himself retiring in the near future.
Meanwhile, last Thursday night Charles Barkley had some harsh words for LeBron James. On Monday night, James hit back. Boomer, Craig and Jerry then provided their two cents.
