Report: Derek Fisher’s 5 Championship Rings Stolen In Burglary

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Burglars got away with more than $300,000 worth of jewelry from the Los Angeles home of former Knicks coach Derek Fisher, police said.
TMZ Sports reported that among the items stolen were Fisher’s five NBA championship rings.
The burglary happened Monday morning at the house in the Tarzana neighborhood, Officer Drake Madison said. The home was unoccupied at the time.
The burglars entered through a side door, TMZ reported. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Fisher, 42, won five titles with the Lakers. He coached the Knicks from 2014-16.
He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder before retiring after the 2013-14 season.
