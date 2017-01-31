Who Will Donald Trump Pick For The Supreme Court?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected tonight to announce his choice to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left empty by last year’s death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Trump had a list of 21 possible choices he made public during the presidential campaign.

Quinnipiac Law School Professor John Pavia said conventional wisdom would have Trump pick a nominee who has the best chance of Senate confirmation, and who would be on the bench the longest time.

Pavia believes 49-year-old Neil Gorsuch, who serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, is the favorite.

“He’s the youngest out of the bunch at 49, widely regarded as a very bright judge, much in the mold of Antonin Scalia in the way he writes, and doesn’t have a lot of controversy behind him,” Pavia said. “People who have worked with him, people who have studied his opinions say that he writes like Scalia, that he analyzes issues like Scalia, he’s an originalist and a textualist like Scalia, the one thing we don’t know about him exactly is his position on abortion.”

Other top contenders include Thomas Hardiman who works in Pittsburgh as a judge on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and William Pryor who sits as a judge on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pavia notes though the Republicans have a Senate majority, they lack enough GOP votes to block a Democratic filibuster.

“The question that is on most people’s minds within the Senate is whether or not Mitch McConnell will go for the nuclear option and try to change the Senate rules to prohibit a filibuster on a Supreme Court nominee,” Pavia said. “Most think he won’t, and hopefully the president will select someone that doesn’t cause the Democrats to want a filibuster.”

