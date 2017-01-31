EYE ON WEATHER: Tri-State Getting Snow | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Who Will Donald Trump Pick For The Supreme Court?

January 31, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Supreme Court, Rich Lamb, Donald Trump, John Pavia, Neil Gorsuch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump is expected tonight to announce his choice to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat left empty by last year’s death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Trump had a list of 21 possible choices he made public during the presidential campaign.

Quinnipiac Law School Professor John Pavia said conventional wisdom would have Trump pick a nominee who has the best chance of Senate confirmation, and who would be on the bench the longest time.

Pavia believes 49-year-old Neil Gorsuch, who serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, is the favorite.

“He’s the youngest out of the bunch at 49, widely regarded as a very bright judge, much in the mold of Antonin Scalia in the way he writes, and doesn’t have a lot of controversy behind him,” Pavia said. “People who have worked with him, people who have studied his opinions say that he writes like Scalia, that he analyzes issues like Scalia, he’s an originalist and a textualist like Scalia, the one thing we don’t know about him exactly is his position on abortion.”

Other top contenders include Thomas Hardiman who works in Pittsburgh as a judge on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and William Pryor who sits as a judge on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Pavia notes though the Republicans have a Senate majority, they lack enough GOP votes to block a Democratic filibuster.

“The question that is on most people’s minds within the Senate is whether or not Mitch McConnell will go for the nuclear option and try to change the Senate rules to prohibit a filibuster on a Supreme Court nominee,” Pavia said. “Most think he won’t, and hopefully the president will select someone that doesn’t cause the Democrats to want a filibuster.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
LATEST TRUMP NEWS

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia