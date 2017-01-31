EYE ON WEATHER: Snow On The Way | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Old Bridge, NJ House Fire

January 31, 2017 6:21 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Schuck, Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and an elderly man was seriously hurt after an early morning fire Tuesday in Old Bridge.

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on Judy Court.

“We did have loss of life, but we did have a rescue,” Mayor Owen Henry said. “Someone is alive because of our first responders getting them out of the house. So yeah, it’s a tough day.”

The elderly man who was hurt is at the Saint Barnabas Burn Center. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

