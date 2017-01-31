Same Suspect Broke Into 12 Queens Businesses, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help locating a man wanted in connection with a dozen burglaries in Queens.
The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Connolly, who police said lived on 188th Street in Queens.
The burglary spree began on Jan. 15 and includes a cleaner, Chinese food restaurant, pizzeria, pharmacy and more. The businesses are located in Auburndale on 46th Avenue, 47th Avenue and Utopia Parkway. Police say the burglar has broken in through doors, windows and vents.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website or text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.