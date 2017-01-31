Some Children Have Stronger Bonds To Their Pets Than Siblings, Study Suggests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many children may have a stronger bond with the family dog or cat than their siblings, a new study suggests.

As CBS2’s Emily Smith reported, Nyla Kamlet doesn’t know what her children would do without their dog, Curly. Kamlet is a child therapist with three kids of her own.

“I think pets are extremely important for children. Each of my three has their own pet,” she said. “It teaches them empathy, what the animal is thinking.”

The study published in the Journal of Applied Developmental Psychology found children feel they get more out of their relationships with their pets than they do with their own siblings. The researchers in Great Britain wanted to know how strong that relationship is to pets, relative to other family ties.

Kamlet said she supports the study, but doesn’t like the comparison to brothers and sisters. She said siblings should be your strongest bond.

“Someone who knows you from the beginning, intimate details about you. It’s a lifelong thing,” she said.

Dr. Harris Staytner said the researchers used an intense survey targeting 12-year-olds. The study found most children feel a stronger bond to a pet, especially girls.

Smith: “Do you think the study is suggesting pets can replace siblings?”

Staytner: “No, not at all. It is saying they can help you and maybe even your relationship with your siblings.”

The study isn’t just about dogs, it includes any pet.

Allaya Fleischer said her daughter, Astrid, sleeps next to their family cat, Josie, every night. She even said Josie helped potty train her kids. It’s something she found on social media.

“Josie faithfully uses the toilet everyday and the kids watch. So to the kids, it was a matter of, of course I am using the toilet,” Fleischer explained.

She said life without a cat wouldn’t be the same. And just as the study suggests, Josie has become more than just a pet but an invaluable member of the family.

Researchers also said the fact that a pet doesn’t talk back is an added benefit because it can be completely nonjudgmental.