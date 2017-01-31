Carmelo Anthony: Family Considerations Could Impact Trade Decision

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Carmelo Anthony said Tuesday that his family will weigh heavily into whether he eventually waives his no-trade clause.

“That’s more about what I care about, my family,” he told reporters in Washington, where the Knicks will play the Wizards on Tuesday night. “My son being comfortable in New York at an age now where he’s really getting an opportunity to understand being in New York and having a home there and having friends there.

“My wife working there and having opportunities there. … I think about that more so than my decision for my career. At the end of the day, it will come down to my decision. But I think more about my decision and what they’re going to have to go through if anything would happen.”

The Knicks have reportedly been shopping Anthony around. But the nine-time All-Star said he has not provided the organization with a list of teams he would be willing to play for, denying a report in The Boston Globe that the Celtics were on his wish list.

Anthony has said repeatedly he wants to remain a Knick, but he has also said that if president Phil Jackson wants to move on from him, then he’s willing to discuss the possiblity of a trade.

Teams the Knicks have reportedly approached to gauge their interest in Anthony are the Cavaliers, Celtics and Clippers. The Cavaliers shot down a proposal involving power forward Kevin Love, ESPN reported. The network also reported that the Celtics told the Knicks they were not interested in Anthony, although the Globe article indicated Boston could still be in the mix.

The Clippers are reportedly interested, but a third team is reportedly being sought to facilitate a trade.

The no-trade clause severely limits Anthony’s potential landing spots. It has been widely speculated that two of the teams Anthony, 32, might be willing to waive his no-trade clause for are the Cavaliers and Clippers because both are contenders that feature close friends of his — LeBron James in Cleveland, Chris Paul in Los Angeles.