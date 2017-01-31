Live Now: Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Contract Deal With PBA | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Actress Lea Thompson Spends ’22 Minutes’ With Brigitte Quinn

January 31, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: 22 Minutes, Brigitte Quinn, Lea Thompson

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In this episode of “22 Minutes,” actress Lea Thompson sits down with Brigitte Quinn to discuss the last season of her Freeform series, takes a look back at her illustrious 35-year career and explains why she’d like to spend 22 minutes with Albert Einstein.

Thompson currently stars as Kathryn Kennish in “Switched at Birth.” The show centers around two girls who discover they were accidentally switched at birth and the struggle that ensues when both families eventually meet and discover the truth.

Thompson learned sign language for the role since her daughter on the show is deaf.

“It was a real gift the whole sign language thing, the deaf culture that we got to explore. All the different issues we got to enjoy,” Thompson said.

Thompson also reminisced about her iconic role as Lorraine Baines in “Back To The Future” and what she says is the movie’s most important message.

“It is important to remember that one moment of courage, one moment of doing the right thing — standing up for what you believe in —  not being a coward can change your whole life. I think that is the real message of the movie that is super important.”

“Switched at Birth” begins its fifth and final season tonight on Freeform.

