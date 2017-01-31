EYE ON WEATHER: Tri-State Snowstorm | Forecast | School Closings | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Long Island Cardiologist Gets Prison For Plotting Hit Against Rival Doctor

January 31, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Moschetto, murder-for-hire plot

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island cardiologist who admitted to plotting a hit against another doctor following a professional dispute was sentenced Tuesday.

When asked by the Nassau County judge if he wanted to say anything before he was sentenced, Dr. Anthony Moschetto quietly said, “No,” WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported. The judge then sentenced the 58-year-old to five years in prison for plotting to hurt or kill a fellow cardiologist.

“I’d describe him as a cold, calculating criminal,” prosecutor Anne Donnelly said.

Moschetto first hired someone to burn down his rival’s Great Neck office, but when that did not work, he tried to hire an undercover officer to put the doctor in a coma, Donnelly said.

“What he said was beat him and put him into a coma for a few months, if he comes out and he still is bothersome then you’ll make more money because then you can kill him,” Donnelly said. “The entire plot behind this was to put the rival doctor out of business. He had worked for [the doctor] and was now setting up his own business and wanted to get the patients.”

Throughout the investigation, Moschetto passed off prescription drugs, including 410 Oxycodone pills, and stacks of blank prescription pads along with an Uzi and another assault rifle — similar to an AK-47 — as payments to undercover Nassau County police and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigators, according to prosecutors.

“DEA’s investigations have led to uncovering heinous crimes but never a wannabe Mafioso in a doctor’s jacket,” DEA Special Agent in Charge James Hunt said.

Donnelly said about 100 weapons, many illegal, were found in a secret room in the doctor’s Sands Point house, which is now up for sale for $6.5 million dollars.

“This defendant was once a respected doctor, but he destroyed that legacy with his incredibly dangerous behavior and desire to murder a rival,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said. “Our county is much safer with this defendant behind bars.”

Moschetto’s medical license will be suspended.

