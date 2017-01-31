LISTEN: Travis Kelce Talks With Mike Francesa On Radio Row

Live Now: Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Contract Deal With PBA | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

January 31, 2017 3:45 PM
HOUSTON (WFAN) — Travis Kelce still isn’t over the Chiefs’ AFC divisional playoff loss to the Steelers.

“It still stings to even think about it,” the tight end told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Tuesday at Radio Row in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI. “Hats off to the Steelers for getting us. You can’t overlook the fact that that was a good football team over there.”

To listen to the interview, in which Kelce also discusses his All-Pro season, the Chiefs’ outlook for 2017 and his thoughts on Sunday’s Super Bowl, click on the audio player below.

