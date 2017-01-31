Report: Islanders, Mangano Met About Possible Return To Coliseum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The red-hot Islanders are set to resume action following the All-Star break, but their play on the ice is the last thing on many fans’ minds.

That’s because nagging arena issues just won’t go away. The idea of relocation is apparently again on the table.

On Monday, a report surfaced stating that Barclays Center is moving toward evicting the Islanders from their lease in the not-too-distant future, perhaps in two years. Bloomberg reported the arena no longer sees hosting NHL games as financially feasible.

The Islanders are currently third-worst in NHL attendance, averaging 12,828 fans per game. That’s down from 13,626 last season — their first at Barclays — and down from 15,334 — their last year at Nassau Coliseum.

Needless to say, the Bloomberg report caused panic among Islanders fans. Though new co-owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin have reportedly looked into a potential new arena in either Queens or on the property at Belmont Park, nothing is even remotely close to imminent. So when the report came out, a lot of fans got very worried in a hurry.

Where would the team play if or when it is booted from Brooklyn?

Well, the plot thickened a bit more on Monday night when Newsday published an exclusive stating the Islanders and Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano had a meeting in mid-November to discuss the possible return of the franchise to the Coliseum, the team’s home for its first 43 years of existence.

More specific details of that meeting were not revealed, short of the fact that Ledecky attended.

The Coliseum is set to open in April following a $260 million renovation. It has been downsized to roughly 13,000 seats, which the NHL would almost certainly never approve. However, it is believed the arena has the ability to add several thousand more seats if necessary.

As for the ongoing acrimony between the Islanders and Barclays Center, the team has clear problems with several of the arena’s flaws. It was not built with hockey in mind, so obstructed views exist and players have complained about poor ice conditions, an issue that is related to the building’s pipe system. Coupled with past angst over the loss of in-building traditions following the move from Nassau and the NBA’s Nets getting first priority when it comes to the schedule, the numerous issues have created a significant disconnect between the sides.

Newsday’s Jim Baumbach clarified the lease situation on Monday night, stating a timetable that the arena and team will likely adhere to as dates for out clauses approach. Though the lease is for 25 years, the Isles can opt out after next season, while Barclays can escape after the 2018-19 season.

Also, don't read today's Barclays news as arena is kicking Isles out. Neither side is happy. But we are still a long way from an opt out. — Jim Baumbach (@jimbaumbach) January 31, 2017

Baumbach said despite Barclays reported tough talk, what it may ultimately want is a renegotiated lease. Currently, the arena is supposed to pay the Islanders $53.5 million in revenue per season. Officials likely want that amount reduced, and both sides are bound contractually to engage in meaningful renegotiation before either side can opt out.

Those negotiations are contractually obligated to take place beginning after this season and run until the last day of 2017. — Jim Baumbach (@jimbaumbach) January 31, 2017

So, expect at least another year of this kind of posturing. Ultimately, however, it will be up to Ledecky and Malkin to figure out a solution, especially since NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman stated during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles that the Islanders’ owners are “committed” to the New York market.

Relocation elsewhere, it is believed, would be a last resort.

The Islanders will be back out on Barclays Center ice on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals. A 6-1-1 streak has vaulted New York within five points of the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, with 35 games to play.