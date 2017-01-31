CBS2 Exclusive: NYPD Housing Chief Returns To Development Where He Grew Up

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Policing in New York City public housing is especially personal for the man in charge.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported exclusively Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Housing James Secreto grew up in the very community he is now protecting and serving.

“A lot of memories – a lot of good memories, actually,” Secreto said.

When Secreto met with Grymes, he was not just walking his beat. He was also walking to his very childhood home.

“This was my apartment right here, 6A,” he said as he pointed to a door. He reminisced about riding bikes around the looping hallway.

Secreto grew up in the Albany Houses in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. It is now one of more than 300 city housing developments he oversees as the NYPD chief of housing.

“I feel like I owe the people who live here — the residents — to make it as safe as I can for them,” Secreto said.

The chief came back to his old building on Tuesday — chatting with old friends, listening to residents, and talking with CBS2. He said he always wanted to be a police officer.

“Not all of what I saw growing up was good. We saw some bad things with the cops,” Secreto said. “But we wanted to change things from the inside.”

He has been on the job for 37 years, taking over as housing chief in 2014.

“Especially as a former resident, I do have a stake in this,” Secreto said.

In 2016, overall housing crime was up slightly – about 2.5 percent compared with 2015. Murders and robberies were down, for example, but rapes were up by 22 percent.

“It’s not acceptable,” Secreto said. “But we’re doing all we can — Special Victims is involved.”

Secreto said he is optimistic about the neighborhood policing plan. In housing, it was rolled out in all five boroughs last year.

Part of the goal is fostering better relations between police and the communities they serve. Secreto said that is especially important today.

“I don’t know if people trust the police, and the trust is a problem,” Secreto said.

Housing officers also deal with a range of reaction from the public.

“I work late night and sometimes, I’m coming in late and there’s no police around,” said Albany Houses resident Felicia Brown.

“It’s just beautiful to see that our Police Department is doing such a great job,” said Daphne Georgalas.

Despite the challenges, Secreto said he has a simple goal – making a difference from the inside.

The chief said he has about 2,100 officers working under him.