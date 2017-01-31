NJ Health Officials Warn Of Second Measles Case In Passaic County

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A second case of measles has been reported in New Jersey.

Officials say a 7-month-old baby from Passaic County contracted the disease while traveling abroad.

The infant, who was not vaccinated, was seen by doctors at St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital and St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 respectively.

Officials are warning that the child may have exposed others during the two hospital visits and said people exposed to the infant could develop symptoms as late as Feb. 15.

The New Jersey Department of Health is working to determine which individuals may have been put at risk to exposure. The child is currently recovering at home.

Officials say this case is not related to another case last week when the Department of Health said a man, who also contracted measles while traveling abroad, visited nine public spaces between Jan. 16 and Jan. 24 in Jersey City.

Among the places he visited was the Journal Square PATH station, a Journal Square Duane Reade, the nearby Newport Mall, Newport Tower and the Newport PATH station.

Symptoms can take up to 21 days to show up after exposure and can mimic a cold, fever, cough and a runny nose, but those can be accompanied by a rash.

Health officials say anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated or has not had the measles are at risk if they are exposed.

“A dose of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for all children 12 to 15 months of age with a second shot recommended at 4 to 6 years of age,” Assistant Commissioner Dr. Christina Tan, a state epidemiologist, said in a statement. “However, the CDC recommends that all people 6 months of age and older who will be traveling internationally be protected against measles.”

If you think you’re infected, call a doctor before going to an office or emergency room to prevent spreading the illness.

