Some Staten Island Residents Are Proud Of Trump, Don’t Mind Some Controversies

January 31, 2017 10:22 PM
President Donald Trump, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In predominantly Democratic New York City, some people wonder what Trump voters are thinking.

WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell went to the Republican stronghold of Staten Island to find out.

While people elsewhere in the city take to barricades in protest against President Donald Trump, many on Staten Island are proud that Trump is their guy.

“I think he’s doing good,” said Betty Heigl.

Heigl said she is unconcerned about Trump’s claims about inaugural crowds and popular votes. Does the truth matter?

“Well not all the presidents told the truth and they got the job done,” she said.

Haskell asked Heigl if Trump’s claims mattered specifically to her.

“I don’t mind that he might lie a little bit but as long as he’s for the good of the country,” she said.

Heigl and many others believe the president will do what’s right.

